Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 22,385 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 558,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.90% of M/I Homes worth $32,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after buying an additional 200,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after buying an additional 41,158 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,022,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $57.52 on Thursday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.60.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MHO has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

