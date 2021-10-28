Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,799 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $35,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 132.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after acquiring an additional 37,917 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 25.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 172,659 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $40,661,000 after acquiring an additional 35,298 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 23.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,558 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,989,000 after acquiring an additional 31,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 822,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $228,462,000 after acquiring an additional 26,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter valued at about $5,384,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total value of $507,234.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $55,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $309.33 on Thursday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.73 and a 1 year high of $338.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 19.39 and a quick ratio of 19.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $314.27 and its 200 day moving average is $287.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.61 by $0.10. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 27.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

VRTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

