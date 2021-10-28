Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 43,735 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 776,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.57% of Vroom worth $32,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 215.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 96.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 64.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 301.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vroom alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vroom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

VRM opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Vroom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $53.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $761.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.