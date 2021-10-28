Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 61,480 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,236,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.83% of Lantheus worth $34,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,831,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,390,000 after purchasing an additional 97,478 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,125,000 after purchasing an additional 61,871 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,129,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,914 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,749,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,357,000 after purchasing an additional 314,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lantheus by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,003,000 after acquiring an additional 241,797 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.98, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $28.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.60 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. Analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,502 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $103,095.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $29,447.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,350 shares of company stock worth $218,301 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

