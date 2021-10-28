Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,725 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.77% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $34,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,883,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,569,000 after purchasing an additional 50,342 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 160,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 345.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 50,878 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1,629.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 76,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALU stock opened at $99.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.73. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.21 and a fifty-two week high of $141.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.96 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.68%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KALU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

In other news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $109,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,200 shares of company stock worth $250,532. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

