Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 99,336 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,227,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,336 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Genworth Financial worth $32,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Genworth Financial by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 937,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 260,808 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 84.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 439,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 201,573 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 45.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 356,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 111,752 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 52.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,684,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth $6,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

GNW stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.77%.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

