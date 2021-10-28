Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.10% of Encore Wire worth $32,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,547,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 107,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after buying an additional 16,628 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIRE opened at $122.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.68. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $131.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $716.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

