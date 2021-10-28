Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,870 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,442 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.31% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $33,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,379,000 after buying an additional 106,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 54,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOB shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of LOB opened at $71.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.39. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.66 and a 1-year high of $74.06.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 27.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

In related news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $930,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $993,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,497,590 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

