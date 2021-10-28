Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.29% of Cimpress worth $34,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cimpress by 42.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Cimpress in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMPR opened at $86.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.53. Cimpress plc has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $128.87.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $641.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

