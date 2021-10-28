Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 1,040 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $35,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Shares of COKE stock opened at $391.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.11. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.50 and a twelve month high of $460.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.35.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by $3.02. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.14%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.