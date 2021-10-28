Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 41,072 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 808,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.68% of Carpenter Technology worth $32,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 6.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 5.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRS opened at $30.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.15. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $49.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.45 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -39.80%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

