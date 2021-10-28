Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 48,806 Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,507,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,806 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics worth $32,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,473,000. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,767,019,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 497,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after acquiring an additional 86,412 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,595,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $42,372,000.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OCDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCDX opened at $19.07 on Thursday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.39 million. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $425,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 25,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $563,655.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,653,540.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,759,185 shares of company stock valued at $434,839,866 over the last quarter.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.