Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 48,944 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,149,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.84% of Trustmark worth $35,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trustmark by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,760,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,436,000 after acquiring an additional 27,303 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Trustmark by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,632,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,601,000 after purchasing an additional 217,268 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trustmark by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 779,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after purchasing an additional 63,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,994,000 after buying an additional 209,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Trustmark by 36.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,888,000 after purchasing an additional 133,856 shares in the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.05. Trustmark Co. has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.20 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

