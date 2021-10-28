Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 51,385 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,116,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.76% of PBF Energy worth $32,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 494.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 257,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 214,389 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,683,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,550,000 after buying an additional 708,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,998,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,181,000 after buying an additional 434,152 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 280,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 165,967 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.77. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.77%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

