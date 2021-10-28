Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 89,826 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 908,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,826 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Warner Music Group worth $32,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

NASDAQ WMG opened at $48.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 93.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $48.90.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $101,902,226.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489. 80.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMG shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.