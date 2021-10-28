Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 93,850 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,403,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,850 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Northwest Bancshares worth $32,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,577,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,192,000 after purchasing an additional 471,301 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 156,895 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,666 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NWBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.01.

NWBI opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.39%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

