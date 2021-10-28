Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.72% of TTEC worth $35,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 9.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 14.5% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 164.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 23,254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 6.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TTEC during the first quarter worth about $858,000. 35.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.60.

TTEC stock opened at $90.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.20. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $554.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 24.61%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,745,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $1,160,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,346,286.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,400 shares of company stock worth $13,162,052. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

