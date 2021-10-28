Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.29% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $32,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1,584.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $39.24 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 2.41.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXSM shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

