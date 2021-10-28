Geode Capital Management LLC Has $33.04 Million Stock Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $33,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBCF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 392.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after buying an additional 317,569 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 118.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 170,418 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at about $5,365,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 9.1% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,453,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,653,000 after purchasing an additional 121,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at about $3,847,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBCF shares. B. Riley downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

SBCF opened at $35.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average of $34.19. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

