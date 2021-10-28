Geode Capital Management LLC Has $33.54 Million Stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,563 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of BigCommerce worth $33,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 62,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after acquiring an additional 276,924 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

BIGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.79.

In other news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $152,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 63,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $4,450,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 185,898 shares of company stock valued at $11,284,121 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $45.98 on Thursday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.67 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average of $58.18.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.76 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

