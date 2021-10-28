Geode Capital Management LLC Has $33.87 Million Stock Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,380,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of MFA Financial worth $33,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 60.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 30.2% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFA opened at $4.53 on Thursday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a net margin of 81.49% and a return on equity of 11.23%. On average, analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MFA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

