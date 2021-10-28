Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 741,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,498 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.17% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $32,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

RCKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 16.92 and a quick ratio of 16.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.94. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

