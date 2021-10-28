Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,319,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.50% of Vector Group worth $32,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vector Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,088,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,484,000 after acquiring an additional 831,801 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vector Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 973,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vector Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 943,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 33,885 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vector Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 613,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 28,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vector Group by 29.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 352,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 79,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

VGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vector Group Ltd. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $15.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $729.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.30 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 87.91%.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

