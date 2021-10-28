Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.64% of Kadant worth $33,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total transaction of $439,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,752,290. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAI opened at $213.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.75 and a 200-day moving average of $188.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.14 and a 52 week high of $225.64.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $195.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

