Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 179.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,691,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,015,525 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.68% of Bionano Genomics worth $34,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 435.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,332,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,911,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,855,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559,597 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,544,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,524,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 560.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 777,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.95. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $15.69.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 388.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.