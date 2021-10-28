Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $35,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $184.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.85 and a beta of 0.94. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $140.15 and a one year high of $207.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.08.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The company had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

