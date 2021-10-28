Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 22,423 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,915 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Strategic Education worth $32,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,949,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $271,126,000 after buying an additional 74,193 shares during the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,519,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $139,643,000 after buying an additional 131,784 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 911,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,802,000 after buying an additional 14,157 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 568,396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,232,000 after buying an additional 142,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,791,000 after buying an additional 21,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

STRA opened at $69.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $101.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.44.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $299.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.08 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STRA shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

