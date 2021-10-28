Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 23,071 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,071 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.74% of McGrath RentCorp worth $34,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 565,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $75.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $55.04 and a 12 month high of $87.53.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.50 million. Research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

