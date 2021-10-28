Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 46,980 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.71% of Xencor worth $34,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xencor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,326,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,195,000 after purchasing an additional 104,878 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Xencor by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Xencor by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Xencor by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 340,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xencor by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $38.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.30 and a beta of 0.69. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

