Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 56,515 Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,978,208 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,515 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.49% of Covanta worth $34,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Covanta by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Covanta during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Covanta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Covanta alerts:

NYSE:CVA opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -96.05 and a beta of 1.40. Covanta Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVA shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.