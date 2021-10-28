Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,109 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 553,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $32,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 556.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter worth $351,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 22.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 66,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $1,926,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 48.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on WWE. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $59.86 on Thursday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day moving average is $54.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.49.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 39.48%. The company had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.