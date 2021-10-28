Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,166,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,406 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Shaw Communications worth $34,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 548,318.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 411,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after buying an additional 411,239 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 147.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 53,381 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 207.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 40,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 80,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $28.70 on Thursday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

