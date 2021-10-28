Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,623,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,619 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $33,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 91,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,156,000 after buying an additional 385,031 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $85,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,193.30% and a negative return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

