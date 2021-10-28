Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.45% of Century Communities worth $32,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Century Communities by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,086,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,868,000 after acquiring an additional 129,865 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Century Communities by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 614,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,906,000 after acquiring an additional 22,642 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $36,952,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Century Communities by 28.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 474,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,618,000 after acquiring an additional 105,387 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Century Communities by 41.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 314,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,626,000 after acquiring an additional 91,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

CCS opened at $63.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.39 and a 200 day moving average of $68.01. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

CCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

