Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 40,379 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.87% of Avid Technology worth $33,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 530.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 56,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

AVID has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $28.52 on Thursday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.88.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $94.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 5,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $162,415.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 678,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,888,332.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $200,751. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

