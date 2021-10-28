Geox (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) fell 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.20.

Geox Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GXSBF)

Geox SpA engages in the manufacture, promotion and distribution of shoes and clothing under the Geox brand to retailers and end-customers. It operates through the following business segments: Footwear and Apparel. The Footwear segment offers booties, boots, sneakers, flats and ballerinas, moccasins, pumps, formal shoes and casual shoes for men, women and children.

