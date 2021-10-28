Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GNGBY traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.13. 8,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.15. Getinge has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $48.11.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Getinge from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.32 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.16.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

