Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GRPTF. Citigroup lowered Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. HSBC raised Getlink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Getlink in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

Get Getlink alerts:

Shares of GRPTF remained flat at $$15.54 during trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. Getlink has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

Getlink SE is a holding company, which engages in the infrastructure management and transport operations. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Link, Europorte Rail Freight, and ElecLink. The Fixed Link segment provides cross-Channel traffic. The Europorte Rail Freight segment gives rail freight operator in France.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Getlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getlink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.