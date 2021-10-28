Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Getty Realty has raised its dividend by 29.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Getty Realty has a payout ratio of 121.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Getty Realty to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.2%.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.80. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $38.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.56 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Getty Realty stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,459 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Getty Realty worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

