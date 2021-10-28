GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.30

Shares of GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €39.30 ($46.24) and last traded at €39.55 ($46.53), with a volume of 88088 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €38.70 ($45.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is €29.20 and its 200 day moving average is €23.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01.

About GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT)

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

