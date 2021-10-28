Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of LAND traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.04. The stock had a trading volume of 435,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.76, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.64. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 113.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,165,000 after buying an additional 1,420,283 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at about $14,436,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 1,121.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 649,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 596,396 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at about $6,335,000. Finally, B&I Capital AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at about $8,278,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

