Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 36,915 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,915 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.07% of American Tower worth $86,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 116.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth $44,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

AMT traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $288.82. 6,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,446. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $131.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.14.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.09%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

