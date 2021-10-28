Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 143,729 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,473,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,729 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 0.7% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.06% of Intel worth $138,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 270.4% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 60.4% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $48.15. The company had a trading volume of 172,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,206,174. The firm has a market cap of $195.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

