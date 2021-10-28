Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 3,417 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.7% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $143,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,445,652,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,118,539,000 after acquiring an additional 452,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $934,954,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.23.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3,396.24. 33,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,865. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,353.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,381.09. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

