Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 73,313 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.08% of Amgen worth $106,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.00.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $207.84. 23,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.38. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.47 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.