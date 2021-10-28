Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 73,313 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.08% of Amgen worth $106,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.00.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.
Amgen Profile
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
