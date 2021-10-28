Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,824 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $70,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,246,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 167,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $85.70. 28,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,753,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.