Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,568,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 290,258 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.23% of eBay worth $110,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078,389 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $334,296,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $358,783,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,614 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,481,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $5.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.15. 225,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,152,974. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.79. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,974.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $222,348.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,492,419. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.32.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

