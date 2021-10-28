Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $135.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,331,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.32% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $135,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $109.91. The stock had a trading volume of 31,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,985. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.88. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

