Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $162.45 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140,792 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 88,144 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 0.8% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.12% of Applied Materials worth $162,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $437,398,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $403,729,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $401,644,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $545,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,318 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,710. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

Applied Materials stock traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,360,387. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.87 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $123.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

