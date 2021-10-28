Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $223.81 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,875,257 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 132,188 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.2% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.10% of Oracle worth $223,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.14. 41,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,740,170. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.34 and its 200 day moving average is $84.39. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

